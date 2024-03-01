O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,235 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBW opened at $23.94 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

