O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,194 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
NYSE VIV opened at $10.93 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Telefônica Brasil Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
