O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,194 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $10.93 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

