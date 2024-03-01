O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,937 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NTES stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

