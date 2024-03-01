O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMX
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.