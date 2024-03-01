O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMX

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.