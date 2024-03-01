O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,272 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

