O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

AMR stock opened at $377.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.76. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.