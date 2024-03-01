O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

