OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Paul Benson Purchases 44,400 Shares

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00.
OceanaGold Trading Up 7.1 %
TSE OGC opened at C$2.25 on Friday. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60.
OceanaGold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.
