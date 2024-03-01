Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,999,999.52 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $798.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

