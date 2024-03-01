Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,999,999.52 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $798.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
