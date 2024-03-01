ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-5% to $7.44-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $56.48 on Friday. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ODP will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ODP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.