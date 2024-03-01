Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

