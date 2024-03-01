Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.66.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.