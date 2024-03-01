Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.240-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.24 to $2.29 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 22.9 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

View Our Latest Report on OKTA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.