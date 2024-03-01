Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Okta Stock Up 22.9 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

