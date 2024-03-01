Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.