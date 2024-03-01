Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.66.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts predict that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

