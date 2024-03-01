Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24 to $2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.495 billion to $2.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after purchasing an additional 959,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

