Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Buy by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

