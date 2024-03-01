Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

