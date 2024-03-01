ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,265 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

ONEOK stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

