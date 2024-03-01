Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of LPRO opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The firm has a market cap of $869.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

