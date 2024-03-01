Oppenheimer Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $17.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

