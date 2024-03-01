Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

