Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLA. TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.76. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. Corporate insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.