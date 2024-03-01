Ourania Tatsis Sells 354 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $420.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

