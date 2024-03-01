Ourania Tatsis Sells 354 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $420.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

