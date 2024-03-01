Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after acquiring an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,261 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.