Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Ovintiv Trading Up 3.2 %
TSE OVV opened at C$67.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.27.
Ovintiv Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
