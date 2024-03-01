Packaging Co. of America (PKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $181.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

