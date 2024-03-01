Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.