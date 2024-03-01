Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAAFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAA opened at 21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 13.40 and a 52 week high of 27.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

