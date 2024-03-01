Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAA opened at 21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 13.40 and a 52 week high of 27.23.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

