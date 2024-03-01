Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

