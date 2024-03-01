Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.