Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.36. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$221,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$221,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $644,240. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.17.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

