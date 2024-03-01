Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.17.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Marcel Kessler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total value of C$95,040.00. Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.