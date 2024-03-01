PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

