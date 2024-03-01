Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BTU opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,657,631 shares of company stock worth $86,879,458. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

