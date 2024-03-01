PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 128,373 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,373 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.