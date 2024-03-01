Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 40,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.86 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

