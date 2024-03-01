PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.47.

PENN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

