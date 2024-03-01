Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.90. 461,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 827,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

