Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.79.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $24.76 on Monday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,184 shares of company stock worth $251,630 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

