Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

