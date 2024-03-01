Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.6 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

