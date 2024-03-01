Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.6 %
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
