Piper Sandler Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.66.

Shares of OKTA opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Okta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

