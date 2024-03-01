Piper Sandler Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $33.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 0.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,633,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

