Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,592 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

