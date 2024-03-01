Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLYM. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

PLYM stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $979.30 million, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 473.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

