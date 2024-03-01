Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.50 and a 200 day moving average of $361.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.