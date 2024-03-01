Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

POR opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

