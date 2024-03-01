PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWSC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Price Performance

Insider Activity

PowerSchool stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,377 shares of company stock worth $2,549,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.